Trump and Putin hold talks ahead of Zelensky's visit to Washington

We just got the news that United States President Donald Trump has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin just a day before Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's scheduled visit to the White House. The discussion, described by Trump as lengthy, focused on possible steps toward ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Zelensky is expected to push for additional military aid as both sides intensify their attacks on critical infrastructure. Trump has hinted that new United States weapons could be considered if Moscow refuses to negotiate. The White House has yet to comment on the outcome of the call, but tensions in the region remain high as winter approaches. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!