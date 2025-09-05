Trump and Putin could meet again soon, Kremlin suggests Ongoing communications hint at a potential follow-up summit after last month's Alaska talks.

HQ Just a month ago, Trump and Putin met in Alaska. Now, Russian and United States leaders may hold another meeting shortly, the Kremlin has indicated. Officials highlighted that working contacts between the two sides continue consistently, allowing discussions to be arranged quickly if deemed necessary. "I have no doubt that if the presidents consider it necessary, their meeting can be organized very quickly. Just as the meeting in Alaska was quickly organized," Peskov told the news outlet Argumenty i Fakty, alluding to the summit from the previous month. Would you like to see Trump and Putin meet again? US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are in conversation. New York, US - 24 August 2025 // Shutterstock