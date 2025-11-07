Trump and Orban meet in Washington to talk Russian oil and trade

HQ

United States President Donald Trump meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Washington on Friday, with talks expected to focus on Hungary's dependence on Russian oil and potential economic cooperation between the two allies.

It's the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders since Trump returned to the White House in January. While both share a hardline stance on immigration, their views diverge sharply on energy policy. Trump has urged European countries to stop buying Russian oil to choke Moscow's war funding, while Orban continues to rely on it, a position that has drawn criticism from the EU and NATO.

Hungary seeks exemptions, Trump eyes new deals

Orban has said he hopes to negotiate exemptions from United States sanctions on Russian energy companies and discuss a possible United States-Russia diplomatic path. Speaking before the meeting, the Hungarian leader said he expected "friendly and easy negotiations" with Trump.

The White House hinted that new trade deals could emerge from the talks, describing them as an opportunity to strengthen ties "across various industries." Despite tensions over Russia and China, relations between Washington and Budapest have warmed under Trump, marked by the recent restoration of Hungary's visa waiver status.