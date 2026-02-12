Trump and Netanyahu reach no deal on Iran

HQ

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu produced no "definitive" agreement on how to handle Iran, though negotiations with Tehran will continue. The two leaders met privately for over two and a half hours at Mar-a-Lago, marking their seventh meeting since Trump returned to office.

Netanyahu sought to broaden US diplomacy with Iran beyond nuclear issues to include limits on missiles and support for armed groups, stressing Israel's security concerns. Trump indicated that a preferred deal would involve no Iranian nuclear weapons or missiles but offered no formal commitment to Netanyahu's demands. Israel remains wary of a narrow nuclear agreement that ignores missile programs or proxy support.

The discussions also touched on Gaza, where Trump is pushing a ceasefire and reconstruction plan, though progress has stalled. US and Israeli coordination will continue as negotiations with Iran resume, with both sides monitoring Tehran's nuclear program and regional military developments closely...