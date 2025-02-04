Trump and Netanyahu discuss Gaza truce amid political tensions

HQ

As Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington for the first time since his government faced international arrest warrants, he and President Donald Trump are tackling the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, the ongoing hostage crisis, and the future of Middle East diplomacy.

While Trump is taking credit for brokering the ceasefire, he has warned that it may not last. Netanyahu, under pressure from right-wing allies demanding a return to war, also seeks to discuss Iran and a possible normalization deal with Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, hardliners in both Israel and the United States are pushing for the displacement of Palestinians, a move rejected by key Arab nations. According to reports, Netanyahu also met with evangelical leaders and Trump's pick for ambassador, a longtime opponent of Palestinian statehood.