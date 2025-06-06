Trump and Musk to hold talks amid escalating rift

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States. Following an unusually public falling-out (which you can learn more about in the following video), we now know that Donald Trump and Elon Musk are reportedly set to speak on Friday in a call arranged by White House aides.
The move comes after a cascade of hostile exchanges, from policy disputes to threats over government contracts. Musk's recent criticism of Trump's economic bill and the president's response from the Oval Office signalled a sharp break in their alliance.