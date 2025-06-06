English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump and Musk to hold talks amid escalating rift

After days of public insults and political threats, a scheduled call may offer a path to reconciliation between the former allies.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. Following an unusually public falling-out (which you can learn more about in the following video), we now know that Donald Trump and Elon Musk are reportedly set to speak on Friday in a call arranged by White House aides.

The move comes after a cascade of hostile exchanges, from policy disputes to threats over government contracts. Musk's recent criticism of Trump's economic bill and the president's response from the Oval Office signalled a sharp break in their alliance.

Trump and Musk to hold talks amid escalating rift
Paris, France - Nov 6, 2024: A smartphone displays a portrait of Elon Musk from the NM Space Museum website, with a background image of Donald Trump in the frame // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content