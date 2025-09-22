Trump and Musk reunite at Kirk memorial

HQ

To the surprise of many, Donald Trump and Elon Musk appeared together at a memorial service for Charlie Kirk on Sunday, marking their first public interaction since the fallout earlier this year. Once close allies, the two had clashed over fiscal policies and Tesla incentives, trading public criticisms that suggested their partnership was over. At the memorial, Musk joined Trump before the president addressed the crowd, and the pair were seen shaking hands and speaking privately. Musk shared a photo afterward on social media with the words "For Charlie," signaling a gesture of reconciliation. Observers noted the meeting as a rare public display of unity amid ongoing political and business tensions. Kirk's widow also delivered a message of forgiveness, highlighting the somber yet conciliatory atmosphere. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!