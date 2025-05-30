English
Trump and Musk reaffirm alliance after government exit

Despite stepping down from his government role, Elon Musk remains close to the Oval Office.

The latest news on the United States. After months of aggressive cuts and bold promises, we now know that Elon Musk is stepping away from his short-lived leadership at the Department of Government Efficiency, but not from Donald Trump.

At a joint White House appearance on Friday, the president called Musk a "special" advisor, signaling their partnership will continue informally even as official duties end. Of course, it remains to be seen how much influence Musk will still wield behind the scenes.

WASHINGTON - March 2, 2025: Elon Musk holds X Æ A-12 Musk alongside Maye Musk on the South Lawn of the White House // Shutterstock

