Trump and Musk reaffirm alliance after government exit

The latest news on the United States . After months of aggressive cuts and bold promises, we now know that Elon Musk is stepping away from his short-lived leadership at the Department of Government Efficiency, but not from Donald Trump.

At a joint White House appearance on Friday, the president called Musk a "special" advisor, signaling their partnership will continue informally even as official duties end. Of course, it remains to be seen how much influence Musk will still wield behind the scenes.