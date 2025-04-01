Trump and Musk rally behind Le Pen after conviction

HQ

The latest news on France . In the aftermath of Marine Le Pen's conviction for embezzlement, Donald Trump and Elon Musk have joined a chorus of far-right leaders backing the French politician, condemning her legal troubles as politically motivated.

You can read some reactions from international leaders here. Now, Trump, calling the case a very big deal, and Musk, who previously voiced his opposition to legal actions against populist leaders, both warned of the unintended consequences such a move could have.

While Le Pen vows to challenge the verdict through all legal channels, her supporters, including National Rally president Jordan Bardella, argue that the court decision undermines democracy. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.