Trump and Musk clash publicly over spending bill

Tensions erupted between Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Thursday after the president threatened to revoke federal contracts linked to Musk's companies, prompting the billionaire to question Trump's leadership and suggest impeachment.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!", Trump said on Truth Social.

Musk, who recently stepped down from a government role, had previously fired back on X, claiming, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election," and also replied "Yes" to a poll suggesting the president should be impeached.

Their fight, which began over a disputed spending bill, escalated rapidly into personal attacks and policy threats. And that was just the start, tensions kept rising as both men continued trading blows on social media and in press appearances.

The fallout, which played out rapidly across social media, has sent ripples through political and financial circles, with Tesla shares seeing a sharp decline and Republican unity under strain. Of course, it remains to be seen how far this political and personal rift will go.