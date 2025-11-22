Trump and Mamdani find unexpected common ground in first Oval Office meeting

HQ

United States President Donald Trump and New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani held an unusually cordial meeting at the White House on Friday, turning a year of sharp attacks into one of 2025's most unlikely political pairings.

Despite months of mutual criticism, both leaders leaned into shared priorities: New York, populist messaging, and the rising cost of living. The two discussed ways to make housing, groceries, and electricity more affordable, with Mamdani focusing on Republican New Yorkers who supported Trump and their concerns about day-to-day expenses.

The meeting also allowed Mamdani to address worries about potential federal intervention in the city, while Trump used the moment to reinforce his position from behind the Resolute Desk. Their public exchanges suggested a temporary truce, even as both continue to navigate pressure from their own political bases. For more, check out the video below.