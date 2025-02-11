Trump and Jordan's king to meet over Gaza's future

HQ

Donald Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah are set for a meeting on Tuesday as the United States president pushes a controversial plan to reshape Gaza's future.

Trump's proposal, which envisions turning the war-torn enclave into a luxury hub while relocating its Palestinian residents, has sparked outrage across the Arab world. The Jordanian leader has firmly opposed any efforts to annex land or force Palestinian displacement, warning that such moves could destabilize the region and fuel extremism.

Despite Jordan's longstanding reliance on United States financial and military aid, Trump has hinted at cutting assistance if the country refuses to take in Palestinian refugees. With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showing interest in Trump's vision and Hamas suspending hostage releases over ceasefire disputes, the meeting could reshape diplomatic dynamics in the Middle East. For now, it remains to be seen where the conversations will lead.