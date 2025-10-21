HQ

We just got the news that Trump and Albanese have signed an agreement to strengthen supply chains for rare earths and critical minerals, a move seen as countering Beijing's growing influence. Both nations plan major investments in mining and processing projects while reducing regulatory barriers to boost production. The leaders also signaled continued support for the AUKUS submarine program, committing to joint development and maintenance efforts. This deal, as seen by many, could reshape the Indo-Pacific security and industrial landscape. What do you think about this?