Trump after announcing ceasefire between Israel and Iran: "Please do not violate it"

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . United States President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now in effect, urging both sides to respect the truce despite recent missile exchanges that caused casualties on both ends.



You might be interested: United States enters Israel-Iran conflict.



Now, after announcing the ceasefire, United States President Donald Trump has written again on Truth Social: "THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!"



You might be interested: Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed acceptance of the ceasefire, emphasizing readiness to respond firmly to any violations. The agreement, brokered with international involvement, aims to end the intense conflict that lasted nearly two weeks.