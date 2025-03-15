Trump administration weighs sweeping travel ban

HQ

Under the weight of mounting scrutiny, the Trump administration is considering a sweeping travel ban that could severely restrict visa access for citizens of 41 countries, according to an internal memo (via Reuters).

This internal memo outlines a three-tiered system of suspensions, with some nations facing complete visa bans and others subject to partial restrictions depending on their government's cooperation with United States security requirements.

The move echoes the controversial travel restrictions of Trump's first term, signaling a renewed crackdown on immigration. For now, it remains to be seen how the administration will finalize and implement these measures.