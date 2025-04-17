English
Trump administration warns Harvard could lose capacity to admit international students

Harvard faces Trump ultimatum over foreign student visas.

HQ

The latest news on the United States. In a dramatic escalation of its confrontation with elite universities, the Trump administration has warned Harvard that it may no longer be permitted to enroll foreign students.

This could happen unless Harvard complies with demands to provide data on specific visa holders. The Department of Homeland Security has already revoked over $2.7 million in grants and frozen billions in funding, citing alleged unlawful behaviour by foreign students.

Meanwhile, Harvard has refused to meet conditions it sees as unconstitutional, asserting its autonomy. At the same time, human rights organisations are voicing alarm over what they perceive as an attack on free expression and academic independence.

