English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump Administration unfreezes $5.3 billion in aid, but mostly for security, not humanitarian programs

Military and counternarcotics efforts take priority as humanitarian funding lags behind.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Trump administration has released $5.3 billion in previously frozen foreign aid, but the vast majority is allocated to security and counternarcotics programs rather than humanitarian relief, according to a recent list of exemptions (via Reuters).

While military aid to Israel and Egypt was swiftly approved, exemptions for humanitarian programs have been scarce. The funding list reveals that $4.1 billion will support arms sales and military assistance, aligning aid with Trump's "America First" strategy.

Meanwhile, USAID programs received less than $100 million—just a fraction of their pre-freeze annual budget, with critics arguing that sidelining humanitarian efforts in favor of security could lead to long-term instability and migration crises.

Trump Administration unfreezes .3 billion in aid, but mostly for security, not humanitarian programs
Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content