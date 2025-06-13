English
Trump administration tries to distance itself from Israeli strikes on Iran

As tensions rise in the Middle East, Washington signals it is not backing Tel Aviv's latest military move.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. The Trump administration moved quickly on Friday to separate itself from Israel's recent strikes on Iranian targets, emphasizing that the decision was made independently by the Israeli government.

"We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. "Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense."

Marco Rubio confirmed that Washington had prior knowledge but played no active role, while also warning Tehran against retaliating toward US interests. With nuclear talks still scheduled for the weekend, we need to wait whether it's diplomacy or conflict.

Guatemala City, Guatemala. 02-05-25. USA Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at a press conference after meeting with President Bernardo Arevalo // Shutterstock

