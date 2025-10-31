Trump administration sets record low refugee admissions cap for next year

HQ

US President Donald Trump has set a record low for the amount of refugees America will admit over the course of the next year. The new limit will be 7,500 refugees, with priorities given to white South Africans.

This is a pale comparison when put up against former President Joe Biden's cap of 125,000 refugees. As per the BBC, no reason was given for the cut, but the Trump office notes it was "justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest."

The previous record for the lowest amount of allowed refugees was also set by Trump's administration in 2020, which set a cap of 15,000. Trump's stance on refugees has drawn wider criticism. Global Refuge CEO and President Krish O'Mara Vignarajah said that Trump's decision "doesn't just lower the refugee admissions ceiling, it lowers our moral standing."

Critics believe the US is now effectively closed to those seeking refuge, which includes people facing potential harm in their home countries and those fleeing persecution. Even former allies are now finding shut gates as they seek a better life in the US.