Trump administration revives lab-leak debate with new COVID website

HQ

The latest news on the United States . In a move that reignites one of the most divisive narratives of the pandemic, Donald Trump's White House has launched a new website blaming a Chinese laboratory for the outbreak of COVID-19. Check it out here.

The platform also denounces former President Joe Biden, the World Health Organization, and Anthony Fauci, painting them as responsible for mishandling the crisis. The site takes a clear stance against pandemic-era strategies such as lockdowns and mask mandates.

Alongside this, Trump has also reaffirmed his intention to withdraw the US from the WHO, deepening the rift with global health institutions. While the CIA previously suggested a lab origin as plausible but uncertain, China continues to reject the notion entirely.