Trump administration prepares first military equipment sale to Ukraine

The latest news on the United States . The Trump administration has approved its first military equipment sale to Ukraine, valued at $50 million or more. This move comes after the two countries signed the minerals agreement, signaling a potential thaw in relations.

While Ukraine's Zelensky has expressed optimism, the details of the weapons sale remain unclear, though Kyiv hopes it could lead to further military support. For now, it remains to be seen whether this marks the beginning of a broader shift in US policy toward Ukraine.