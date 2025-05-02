English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump administration prepares first military equipment sale to Ukraine

Following the recent minerals deal, a $50 million defense package could signal a shift in US-Ukraine relations.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. The Trump administration has approved its first military equipment sale to Ukraine, valued at $50 million or more. This move comes after the two countries signed the minerals agreement, signaling a potential thaw in relations.

While Ukraine's Zelensky has expressed optimism, the details of the weapons sale remain unclear, though Kyiv hopes it could lead to further military support. For now, it remains to be seen whether this marks the beginning of a broader shift in US policy toward Ukraine.

Trump administration prepares first military equipment sale to Ukraine
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineUnited States


Loading next content