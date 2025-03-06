English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump Administration plans to revoke legal status of Ukrainians in the United States

Around 240,000 Ukrainians could face fast-track deportation under new proposed measures.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In a new move that would alter the course for thousands of Ukrainian migrants, the Trump administration is reportedly preparing to revoke temporary legal status for up to 240,000 individuals who fled the ongoing conflict with Russia, according to sources (via Reuters).

This decision, which could take effect as early as April, is part of a broader strategy to dismantle various migration programs established under President Joe Biden's administration. These protections were designed to provide safe refuge for those fleeing violence in countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan, and several Latin American nations.

However, the Trump administration has taken steps to strip legal status from more than 1.8 million migrants, including Ukrainians, and subject them to fast-tracked deportation proceedings. The reversal marks a stark contrast to the welcoming stance of Biden's team, with some migrants left in limbo and fearing an uncertain future.

Trump Administration plans to revoke legal status of Ukrainians in the United States
Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited StatesRussiaUkraine


Loading next content