Trump administration fires DOJ prosecutors linked to past investigations

The Trump administration has taken a new step in its so-called weaponization cleanup. Hours after his inauguration, Trump issued an executive order aimed at ending the weaponization of the federal government. Shortly afterward, several Justice Department lawyers involved in investigations into the president were dismissed. These officials had played key roles in probes that uncovered alleged mishandling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Acting Attorney General James McHenry defended the firings as a matter of trust, arguing their prior involvement in prosecuting Trump made them unfit to implement his agenda. Critics, however, claim this undermines civil service protections and sets a troubling precedent for DOJ independence. The executive order and subsequent actions have reignited debates over whether these moves promote accountability or simply punish opposition.

