Trump Administration explores sanctions relief for Russia

The Trump administration is quietly laying the groundwork for a potential rollback of sanctions on Russia, signaling a strategic shift aimed at reshaping Washington's relationship with Moscow, according to sources (via Reuters).

The White House has instructed the State and Treasury departments to compile a list of sanctions that could be lifted, including measures targeting Russian oligarchs and businesses, as part of broader negotiations with the Kremlin.

While these internal policy discussions are not uncommon, their timing underscores the administration's urgency in seeking a breakthrough, following recent meetings between United States and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Trump has previously warned of increased pressure on Russia if it refused to negotiate, but recent remarks from administration officials suggest a softening stance, contingent on Moscow's willingness to engage in economic and security talks.

The details of what Russia might offer to the United States in return remain unclear, and the proposal could face significant opposition in Congress, where bipartisan skepticism of the Kremlin remains high.

Meanwhile, Russia, eager to revitalize its economy, has hinted at potential economic cooperation, including deals on rare earth minerals. For now, it remains to be seen how far the Trump administration is willing to go in resetting ties with Moscow.