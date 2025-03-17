Trump administration expels Venezuelans in defiance of court order

HQ

In a new assertion of executive power, the administration moved forward with the deportation of over 200 individuals linked to a Venezuelan criminal network, disregarding a judicial injunction meant to halt such actions.

The government argued that the prerogatives of a single court decision are limited when weighed against national security, contending that the removal of these individuals was essential to counter what it described as an escalating threat similar to a state of war.

Behind the scenes, legal experts expressed deep concerns that bypassing the court's authority not only undermines the independent judicial process but also sets a precedent that could erode long-standing democratic norms.

At the same time, international observers noted that the operation, marked by rapid departures via aircraft and subsequent transfers to foreign detention facilities, has fueled a debate about the limits of presidential power in handling immigration and security matters.