Trump administration deploys Marines to Los Angeles

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States. The Trump administration has ordered US Marines to Los Angeles to bolster immigration enforcement operations, igniting fierce backlash from California officials and protesters who decry the move as an overreach of federal power.
The deployment, consisting of 700 marines and intended to support ongoing raids targeting undocumented migrants, has intensified clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, with state leaders filing lawsuits to block the military intervention.