Trump administration deploys Marines to Los Angeles

Federal crackdown sparks legal battles and unrest as tensions rise between state and White House.

The latest news on the United States. The Trump administration has ordered US Marines to Los Angeles to bolster immigration enforcement operations, igniting fierce backlash from California officials and protesters who decry the move as an overreach of federal power.

The deployment, consisting of 700 marines and intended to support ongoing raids targeting undocumented migrants, has intensified clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, with state leaders filing lawsuits to block the military intervention.

