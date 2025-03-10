Trump administration cuts over 80% of USAID programs

HQ

The Trump administration has shaken up the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) with a major restructuring, wiping out more than 80% of its programs after a six-week review, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday (via Reuters).

Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that 5,200 contracts—totaling billions of dollars—were terminated, with the bulk of these projects failing to align with the administration's America First policy.

The remaining programs, now about 1,000, will be managed by the State Department with tighter oversight and in coordination with Congress. This abrupt decision has led to widespread chaos, halting operations worldwide and leaving many without vital aid.

Some humanitarian workers are still reeling from the unexpected disruptions as they await further instructions on the future of global relief efforts. Elon Musk's DOGE played a role in the process, which he defended as essential for streamlining operations.

However, tensions emerged between Musk and Rubio over the extent of cuts at the State Department. For now, it remains to be seen how the remaining programs will fare under the new arrangement.