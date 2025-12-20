Trump administration criticized over partial and heavily redacted release of Epstein files

HQ

As we reported yesterday, the Epstein files release highlights Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Bill Clinton (and not much Trump). Now, the long-awaited release has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, survivors and transparency advocates, who say the Trump administration has failed to comply with the law and is withholding key evidence.

Epstein files: Heavily redacted release // US Department of Justice

What was released and what's missing:

The first tranche of the so-called Epstein files was made public on Friday evening, months after Congress set a deadline under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. While hundreds of pages and images were disclosed, large portions were heavily redacted, with names, faces, dates and locations obscured. Democratic congressman Ro Khanna, a co-author of the law, said the release "does not comply" with its requirements. He argued that "the most important documents are missing", including a draft 60-count federal indictment against Epstein and a detailed evidence memo that was never acted on before Epstein received a lenient plea deal in 2008.

Democrats accuse administration of a cover-up:

Senior Democrats accused the Trump administration of breaking both the spirit and letter of the law. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said releasing "a mountain of blacked-out pages" did not amount to transparency. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went further, calling the release an open "cover-up" and demanding resignations from senior justice department officials. Khanna said the law explicitly bans redactions made to avoid embarrassment or political damage, including to government officials, and warned that options such as contempt proceedings or impeachment could be considered.

The timing and method of the release:

The timing and method of the release suggested a deliberate strategy to bury politically sensitive information. By releasing documents slowly, over a holiday period, the justice department appears to be betting that public attention will fade. Levine wrote that the approach reflects an attempt to balance pressure from Trump's Maga base to publish the files while minimizing potential embarrassment for Trump, who socialized with Epstein for years before falling out with him.

Survivors condemn partial disclosure:

Survivors of Epstein's abuse expressed anger and disappointment, saying the partial and heavily redacted release prioritizes institutional self-protection over justice for victims. Liz Stein, an Epstein survivor, said the justice department was "brazenly going against" the transparency law and warned of a drawn-out rollout of incomplete information. Other survivors said crucial opportunities to prevent decades of abuse were missed when early reports, including FBI complaints from the 1990s, were ignored.

Photos from the first batch of files:

The first release included dozens of photographs showing Epstein socializing with powerful and famous figures. Among those visible were former US president Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, billionaire Richard Branson, and musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson. There were many images involving Clinton, while references to Trump were limited. One photo of Epstein's bookcase, however, included a copy of Trump's 1997 book Trump: The Art of the Comeback, inscribed: "To Jeff. You are the greatest!" The justice department said further documents would be released on a rolling basis in the coming weeks.

What happens next:

Deputy attorney general Todd Blanche has said more files are coming, but critics remain skeptical. Lawmakers argue that without full disclosure and clear explanations for redactions, the release risks undermining trust in the justice system and denying long-awaited accountability for Epstein's victims. This is a developing news story, so stay tuned for further updates...