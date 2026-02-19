Trump administration broadens ICE powers to detain refugees

HQ

The administration of President Donald Trump has expanded the authority of immigration officers to detain legal refugees awaiting permanent residency, according to a memo from the US Department of Homeland Security filed in federal court (via Reuters).

Under the directive, refugees must return to government custody for "inspection and examination" one year after being admitted to the United States, the point at which they are required by law to apply for lawful permanent resident status. The memo authorizes US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain individuals for the duration of that re-vetting process, describing the measure as necessary to promote public safety and align procedures with other immigration applicants.

ICE // Shutterstock

The policy marks a shift from a 2010 guidance that said failure to obtain permanent residency was not grounds for detention or removal. Refugee advocacy organizations, including HIAS, criticised the move, warning it could harm thousands of people who were legally admitted after fleeing persecution.

The expansion comes amid a broader immigration crackdown that has seen the number of people in ICE detention rise sharply since Trump returned to office. A federal judge in Minnesota temporarily blocked a related policy last month, ruling that immigration agents likely violated federal statutes by arresting refugees for additional vetting...