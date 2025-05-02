Trump administration asks Supreme Court to lift protections for Venezuelan migrants

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. The Trump administration has formally requested the US Supreme Court to allow it to end Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelan nationals, arguing that keeping the protections undermines national interests.
A federal judge previously blocked the termination, citing concerns over discriminatory motives, but the Justice Department now seeks to overturn that ruling. For now, it remains to be seen how the justices will respond before the May 8 deadline.