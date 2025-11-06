Trump adds "Oval Office" sign outside Oval Office

HQ

United States President Donald Trump has introduced a new golden sign marking "The Oval Office" at the entrance to his workspace, something that has sparked both amusement and criticism.

The cursive lettering, reminiscent of his Mar-a-Lago logo, appeared just as he departed for a speech in Miami. The addition follows a string of decorative changes to the White House, from gilded interiors to redesigned outdoor areas.

While some mock the need to label one of the world's most recognizable rooms, the administration defends it as part of Trump's broader effort to "beautify" the presidential residence. What do you think about the new sign?