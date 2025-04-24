LIVE
      Trump accuses Zelensky of extending conflict in Ukraine over Crimea

      Trump points finger at Zelensky over prolonged war in Ukraine.

      The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Wednesday, Donald Trump has criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for rejecting territorial concessions, particularly regarding Crimea, arguing that such rigidity is hindering the chance for peace.

      While United States and European officials scramble to broker a fragile and fast-dwindling ceasefire deal, United States President Donald Trump suggested that Ukraine's uncompromising stance on Crimea is dragging the war on unnecessarily.

      Talks in London went ahead without key figures, casting a shadow over the negotiations' credibility. Meanwhile, deadly strikes continue along the front, as Ukraine remains firm on defending its sovereignty, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

      Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky // Shutterstock

      World newsRussiaUkraineUnited States


