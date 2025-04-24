Trump accuses Zelensky of extending conflict in Ukraine over Crimea

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Wednesday, Donald Trump has criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for rejecting territorial concessions, particularly regarding Crimea, arguing that such rigidity is hindering the chance for peace.

While United States and European officials scramble to broker a fragile and fast-dwindling ceasefire deal, United States President Donald Trump suggested that Ukraine's uncompromising stance on Crimea is dragging the war on unnecessarily.

Talks in London went ahead without key figures, casting a shadow over the negotiations' credibility. Meanwhile, deadly strikes continue along the front, as Ukraine remains firm on defending its sovereignty, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.