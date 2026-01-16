Trump accepts Nobel peace prize medal from Machado

HQ

We just got the news that Donald Trump has accepted the Nobel peace prize medal belonging to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, following their meeting at the White House that underscored her efforts to shape Washington's approach to Venezuela after the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

A White House official confirmed that Trump intends to keep the gold medal, which Machado received last year for her campaign against Maduro's authoritarian rule. Trump praised the gesture on social media, calling it a sign of "mutual respect", while Machado described the meeting as "excellent" and said the gift recognised his commitment to the freedom of the Venezuelan people.

Donald Trump // Shutterstock

The Nobel committee has stressed that while the physical medal can change hands, the prize itself cannot be transferred. Trump, who has long expressed frustration at never receiving a Nobel prize, has previously linked the award to his foreign policy ambitions.

Machado's move comes as Trump has declined to back her as Venezuela's next leader, instead working closely with interim president Delcy Rodríguez, a former Maduro ally. Trump has said his priority is securing access to Venezuela's oil and stabilising the economy, rather than pushing an immediate return to democratic rule.

After the White House meeting, Machado met US senators from both parties, where she found stronger support. Some lawmakers warned that political repression in Venezuela remains largely unchanged, raising doubts about whether the country is truly moving toward democracy despite Maduro's removal.