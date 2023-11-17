True Lies, The Abyss, Titanic and Avatar finally arrive on 4K in December

HQ

There's a saying about waiting for something good, and we've certainly had to wait for high-definition versions of James Cameron's The Abyss and True Lies, which are finally being released in 4K just in time for Christmas. Yep, you read that right, and along with Aliens, Titanic and Avatar, they form a sextet of long-awaited film titles from the masterful director that are now getting some much-needed high-definition love.

So mark 12 December in your calendar, because that's the date when The Abyss, Aliens, True Lies and Avatar appear in 4K digital releases, closely followed by Avatar getting the same treatment on the 19th. All of the films will also be released physically on the 4K format, but only on 12 March next year under Disney's auspices. All of them are promised to come with a 4K disc, regular Blu-ray and digital code.

Are these films that you will purchase, and which one are you most looking forward to?

