True Detective season 5 confirmed

Magnus shared his thoughts about True Detective: Night Country earlier this week, and came away quite happy, despite some steep up and downs. Not surprising, as this fourth season of True Detective has been very popular - despite splitting the fans. That makes today's announcement all the more interesting.

Warner Bros. confirms in a press release that True Detective will return for a fifth season, and that Issa López will helm the project after writing and directing Night Country. Not exactly a big shocker, as the company also confirms season 4 was the most-watched in the show yet. We're not told anything about when season 5 is planned to air, its cast or plot, however, so let's settle with knowing it's coming sometime in the future.