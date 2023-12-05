True Detective: Night Country trailer sees Jodie Foster digging for truth beneath the ice

HQ

In just over a month's time, True Detective makes its return. The fourth season of the show is regarded as True Detective: Night Country, and sees Jodie Foster teaming up with Kali Reis, to solve a haunting case that is set in Alaska.

The series will debut on January 15, in the very early morning for us in the UK and Europe, all on Max or Sky/Now TV depending on which streaming service/TV provider is available in your region. With the release coming up very soon, a full trailer for the series has debuted, and likewise the synopsis for the first episode has dropped, which you can find below.

"In Ennis, Alaska, the men that operate a research station vanish. To solve the case, Detectives Danvers and Navarro will have to confront the darkness themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

Are you looking forward to more True Detective?