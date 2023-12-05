Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

True Detective: Night Country

True Detective: Night Country trailer sees Jodie Foster digging for truth beneath the ice

The gritty crime series returns in January.

In just over a month's time, True Detective makes its return. The fourth season of the show is regarded as True Detective: Night Country, and sees Jodie Foster teaming up with Kali Reis, to solve a haunting case that is set in Alaska.

The series will debut on January 15, in the very early morning for us in the UK and Europe, all on Max or Sky/Now TV depending on which streaming service/TV provider is available in your region. With the release coming up very soon, a full trailer for the series has debuted, and likewise the synopsis for the first episode has dropped, which you can find below.

"In Ennis, Alaska, the men that operate a research station vanish. To solve the case, Detectives Danvers and Navarro will have to confront the darkness themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

Are you looking forward to more True Detective?

True Detective: Night Country

