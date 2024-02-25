True Detective: Night Country is the best-reviewed season with the worst episode of the series yet

HQ

True Detective: Night Country has finished airing now, and it seems to have been an overall success for HBO Max. With data collaborated by Culture Crave, we can see that the season is the most-viewed and best-reviewed of the series so far.

It edges out the phenomenal Season 1 by 1% on Rotten Tomatoes, earning a 92% rating. It also managed 12.7 million views per episode on average. However, in terms of its finale, True Detective: Night Country has proven to be very controversial.

We won't get into spoilers here, but basically people seem to have very strong feelings towards the finale, with it becoming the worst-rated episode of True Detective ever at 5.6 on IMDb. So, a record-setting season all-round, but it's not wholly something to smile about.

