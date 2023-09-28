True Detective: Night Country debuts in January

HQ

HBO has revealed that True Detective's fourth season will officially kick off in the New Year. Set to start on January 14, 2023, the series, known as True Detective: Night Country, will see Jodie Foster leading the cast as a grizzled small town detective investigating a deeply unsettling and dark case.

The series will debut on Max in regions with the service and no doubt on Sky and Now TV that use that service instead, and with the show set to make its return in a few months, HBO has now released a trailer that gives a glimpse into the truly thrilling next batch of episodes. Catch that below.