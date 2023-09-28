Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
True Detective: Night Country

True Detective: Night Country debuts in January

The gritty crime series will be back for its fourth season in the New Year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

HBO has revealed that True Detective's fourth season will officially kick off in the New Year. Set to start on January 14, 2023, the series, known as True Detective: Night Country, will see Jodie Foster leading the cast as a grizzled small town detective investigating a deeply unsettling and dark case.

The series will debut on Max in regions with the service and no doubt on Sky and Now TV that use that service instead, and with the show set to make its return in a few months, HBO has now released a trailer that gives a glimpse into the truly thrilling next batch of episodes. Catch that below.

HQ
True Detective: Night Country

Related texts



Loading next content