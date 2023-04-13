True Detective makes its return this year

While we don't get many seasons of this crime drama, whenever a new one arrives, it's usually an anticipated event. And that's because ever since True Detective started, it has been one of HBO's top productions.

This anthology series follows different casts of investigators as they tackle usually very grim cases, and in the past this show has seen Matthew McConaugehy, Woody Harrelson, Mahershala Ali, Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, and a bunch of other A-list stars portraying the detectives. And now a new cast are joining the fray.

Coming as part of True Detective: Night Country, this fourth season of the series will be headlined by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and will see them exploring the disappearance of eight men who operate an arctic research station.

While there is no exact release date for the series as of yet, we are told that it will be coming sometime in 2023, and have been given a teaser trailer to boot. Check that out below.