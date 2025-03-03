Trudeau to stress sovereignty in talks with King Charles

HQ

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasised that safeguarding Canada's sovereignty remains his top priority as he prepared to meet King Charles in London. The meeting comes in the wake of United States President Donald Trump's renewed suggestion that Canada should join the United States as its 51st state (via Reuters).

While Trudeau dismissed the idea as political theatrics, he acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, particularly given Canada's vast natural resources. Meanwhile, King Charles, as Canada's head of state, is hosting discussions that are largely symbolic but hold significance amid shifting geopolitical narratives.

The visit follows British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's high-profile invitation to Trump for a second state visit, further intertwining the political fates of these allied nations. For now, it remains to be seen how Canada navigates its delicate balance between historical ties and national identity.