Troy Baker will never forget the first time he said "I am Indiana Jones"

Entering almost last minute on the 2024 release schedule, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle quickly became one of the most acclaimed titles of the year and its original launch platform, Xbox Series X/S, which was also long overdue for a title of this scale to legitimise itself. MachineGames' game has been described as the ultimate simulation of becoming the real Indiana Jones, with a first-person perspective and a globe-spanning adventure that encapsulates the feel of the original films. But there is only one person besides Harrison Ford who can boast the phrase "I am Indiana Jones", and that is Troy Baker.

Baker, along with the cast of actors who were involved in not only motion capture but also voice acting for the Bethesda released game (Alessandra Mastrnardi/Gina Lombardi, Tony Todd/Locus, Marios Gavrilis/Emerich Voss), have stepped back in front of the camera to talk about their relationship with the franchise, how they met the character and what it was like to work on The Great Circle.

"What engages people about Indiana Jones is that he represents an adventurer without superpowers. He's human, just like the viewer," says Tony Todd.

However, it's not easy to hold the hat and whip without a trembling pulse, and so Bake emphasises that to make Indy feel authentic, he had to give every move and gesture an extra punch so that the player feels that "he's able to pull through against all odds to, at the end of the day, stop the bad guys and find the treasure".

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available on PC, Xbox Series and Game Pass, and is coming to PlayStation 5 on 17 April.

