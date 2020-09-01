Troy Baker plays the main antagonist in The Medium

You're watching Advertisements

One of the most exciting console exclusive titles revealed so far for Xbox Series X is The Medium. A horror game from Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, Observer, and Blair Witch), which uses the SSD of Xbox Series X to transport you between two parallel worlds. This is something that is pretty much impossible to re-create accurately on current generation tech.

In a brand new video, we get to join the developers behind the scenes and learn a couple of new details about it, like how you will have to use your own interpretation of what is good and evil. But the most interesting nugget is about the main antagonist, the Maw. The character is being played by Troy Baker (Joel from The Last of Us and Booker DeWitt from Bioshock Infinite) himself.

Considering how well-written many of Bloober Teams characters have been and how good Troy Baker is, we have now raised our expectations on this one and they were pretty high to begin with.