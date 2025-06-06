Troy Baker joins the cast of Mouse: P.I. For Hire

HQ

As part of the Summer Game Fest showcase, developers PlaySide Studios and Fumi Games has revealed that it is bolstering the cast of its anticipated 1930s cartoon-inspired action game, Mouse: P.I. For Hire, with one of the video game industry's most popular and talented performers.

Troy Baker, known for his roles in The Last of Us, Death Stranding, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, BioShock Infinite, Uncharted, Far Cry 4, Marvel's Avengers, Batman: Arkham Knight, and much, much more, is joining the game as lead protagonist private investigator Jack Pepper.

We're told in a press release that this character is described as "a former war hero, now a detective in a world where danger lurks in the smallest mouse hole," and as for what his journey will look like in-game, we're informed it "starts with a seemingly cliché damsel in distress, but as P.I. Pepper begins to scratch the surface of Mouseburg's seedy underbelly, it quickly spirals into a complex web of intrigue, involving murder, corruption and the unlikeliest of enemies."

Speaking about joining Mouse: P.I. For Hire, Baker stated: "I have been following the development of MOUSE: P.I. For Hire since it was first teased. Its art style, gameplay and 1930s film-noir aesthetic continue to win me over. I cannot wait to keep working with the team to bring Jack Pepper to life and hope to have some exciting things to share as we get closer to launch!"

As of the moment, Mouse: P.I. For Hire is set to launch sometime later this year on an undetermined date on PC and consoles.