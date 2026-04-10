Troy Baker joined by Fred Tatasciore and Florian Clare in Mouse: P.I. For Hire cast

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We're less than a week away from being able to jump into Mouse: P.I. For Hire and to experience the anticipated black and white, rubber hose-animated action game. Launch is slated for April 16 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, and while we covered the specs for these various platforms earlier, now it's time to talk more about the cast who are involved.

We already knew that Troy Baker would headline Mouse: P.I. For Hire as detective Jack Pepper, but now it has also been revealed who is voicing a collection of the other characters. We're told that Florian Clare is voicing Wanda Fuller, Mouseburg's resident journalist, and that Camryn Grimes is serving as Tammy Tumbler, Jack's right-hand mouse and favourite tinkerer.

Building on this is Fred Tatasciore, who voices John Brown, the owner of the local boozer Little & Big pub, and lastly, Frank Todaro is appearing as Cornelius Stilton, Mouseburg's calculating politician.

You can see all of these stars talking about being involved in Mouse: P.I. For Hire in the new trailer below.