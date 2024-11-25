Troy Baker is in the next game from the creators of The Last of Us and Uncharted

HQ

The Last of Us, Bioshock Infinite, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Batman: Arkham Knight, God of War, Far Cry 4, Death Stranding, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and the list could go on. Troy Baker has starred in many of the biggest and most acclaimed games in the world, so it's no surprise that some of the best known developers in the world keep working with him. This will once again include Naughty Dog.

GQ was lucky enough to interview Troy Baker to do a profile about him, and got an especially interesting detail about the future out of him. Baker confirmed that he will be in Naughty Dog's - the creators of The Last of Us, Uncharted, Crash Bandicoot and Jak & Daxter, next game. The talented actor does specifically say that he is playing a role in Neil Druckmann's new, yet to be unveiled game, so it might not actually be the next game released by Naughty Dog.

That's because the studio has multiple single-player games in the works, even after cancelling The Last of Us Multiplayer last December. Those of you who want to claim this is basically a confirmation of another The Last of Us right now should remember that the kennel only confirmed The Last of Us: Part III/The Last of Us 3 or whatever they'll call it earlier this year, so it sounds like Baker might play a lead role in the studio's new IP that has been in development for quite some time. Maybe we'll get our answer sometime in 2025...