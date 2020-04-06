Troy Baker: I don't see the Uncharted movie happening at all

We've reported about the upcoming Uncharted movie numerous times, and it has rarely been because of good things. It's usually key people involved coming and going - or one of several delays for the project. And after the latest delay, actor Troy Baker (who plays Joel in The Last of Us and Nathan Drake's older brother Sam in Uncharted 4) revealed to Retro Replay that he doesn't think the film will ever see the day of light:

"I don't see that thing happening at all," he said.

Another voice actor, Nolan North (who plays the main protagonist of the Uncharted series, Nathan Drake), also joined the same episode. He revealed that he is more excited for the upcoming HBO series based on The Last of Us than the Uncharted movie, and he adds that thinks Mark Wahlberg is the wrong person to play Sully:

"I think the fact that they're gonna make it [The Last of Us] a series is way better than making a movie out of anything. I think having the guy who did Chernobyl is the frigging elephant in the room that you need to get things done. I'm more excited about that - I gotta be honest - than I am about an Uncharted movie. I love Mark Wahlberg but I don't see him as Sully. I just don't see that as Sully."

Are you looking forward to the Uncharted movie?