Trouble is brewing in first look at House of Guinness

Steven Knight has become a very, very busy man. Once best known for being the creator of Peaky Blinders, the writer has since branched out to deliver a mass of additional promising projects, be it Taboo, Spencer, All the Light We Cannot See, SAS Rogue Heroes, A Thousand Blows, and even the next James Bond film.

But that's not all as Knight has a show that is right on the horizon. Known as House of Guinness, this project feels as Knight as it can get, as it's a period drama that is set in 18th century Ireland and follows how the Guinness family dealt with a variety of turbulence on the way to establishing themselves as a brewing dynasty.

The synopsis briefly explains: "Dublin, 1868. The Guinness family patriarch is dead, and his four children — each with dark secrets to hide — hold the brewery's fate in their hands."

House of Guinness is almost here. The show will premiere as soon as September 25 on Netflix, and with that edging ever closer, you can see the trailer for the series below.