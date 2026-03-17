Trouble for Alcaraz: he could face teenage star Joao Fonseca in Miami Open

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The Miami Open draw was specially unlucky for Carlos Alcaraz and Joao Fonseca, as both are set to meet in second round. The World No. 1 comes from his first defeat of the the year against Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Wells semifinal, while Fonseca was defeated by eventual winner Jannik Sinner last week, in two very tight tie-breaks.

To see that match, however, Fonseca first needs to win his match against the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, ranked 46 in the world. Fonseca, now ranked 39 in the world, is considered favourite: winner of the Next-Gen ATP Finals 2024, winner of the Swiss Indoors ATP 500 in October 2025, and the Rio Open ATP 500 last month.

If Fonseca wins his round of 128 match against Marozsan (tomorrow March 18 at 16:00 CET, if the weather allows it in Florida), he would play against Alcaraz on Friday or Saturday in second round.

If it happens, it will be the first duel between 22-year-old Alcaraz and 19-year-old Fonseca, but likely the first of many, as some experts expect Fonseca to become one of the top players in the sport, even hailed by some as the best young player to be able to challenge Alcaraz and Sinner's dominion.

Last year, Alcaraz was defeated in his first match at the Miami Open by David Goffin, so he will only be defending those 10 points. Miami Open was the first Masters 1,000 that Alcaraz won, in 2022.