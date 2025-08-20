Tropico 7 announced, launching on Xbox Game Pass day one in 2026

Xbox had some announcements to make during their own shows on Gamescom. One of them has been Tropico 7, a titles previously unnanounced, that was confirmed to launch on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC in 2026.

This strategy series, centered more around political simulation than other city builders, last received a game in 2019, with Tropico 6, which eventually released everywhere. For the sequel, it has been confirmed that it will launch on Xbox Series X/S and on day 1 on Xbox Game Pass, as well as PS5, Steam and Epic Games Store.

No other details were shared, as the game was shown in a brief teaser during the livestream, without even mentioning the developer. A surprising announcement, to be sure, and one that will keep Game Pass library growing.