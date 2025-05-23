Trophy Pikachu Pokémon cards see $82,000 bid at auction

HQ

Goldin, the auction house known for its record-breaking collectible items, is once again showing off the value some elusive Pokémon cards can draw. We've all heard of rare Charizards and Pikachus earning hundreds of thousands if not millions at auction by now, but it's still seriously impressive to see just how much money these items draw.

Recently, a listing appeared on Goldin's website for a collection of three Trophy Pikachu cards. The 1997-1998 Japanese Promo 2nd Tournament Trophy Pikachu is a card that's very tricky to get your hands on, whether you're looking to get the gold, silver, or bronze cards. All three are available in this collection, but already the price is skyrocketing for them. At the time of writing, the bid sits at $82,000. There are three weeks left on the auction, too, so expect that price to rise.

Elsewhere, Goldin is also auctioning off an uncut sheet of holofoil cards from the 1999 Pokémon base set. This year marks the first time Pokémon cards were printed in English, and already we're also seeing the price rise for this item, too. Granted, the bid sits at $22,000 right now, which isn't as huge of a figure as the $82,000 Pikachu cards, but it continues to show us just how much people are willing to pay for Pokémon cards.

We're sure this piece, like many others which show how much people will pay for rare cards, is sure to get you digging through your old collection for an elusive find. There's no harm in checking, after all, and you might stumble upon some gold from an old set.

